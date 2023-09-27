Maple Leafs arrive to massive red carpet greeting in St. Thomas, Ont.

With chants of ‘Go Leafs Go,’ more than 1,000 people lined the entrance to the Joe Thornton Community Centre in St. Thomas, Ont. as the Toronto Maple Leafs arrived for their pre-season game against the Buffalo Sabres.

The event is the result of nearby West Lorne winning the Kraft Hockeyville contest in the spring.

Among those getting off the bus were captain John Tavares, Max Domi, Nick Robertson and rookie Easton Cowan of Mt. Brydges.

Toronto Maple Leafs rookie Easton Cowan of Mt. Brydges, Ont. signs an autograph for a fan in St. Thomas, Ont. as part of the Kraft Hockeyville game on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

He is witteraly hitting the gwiddy for Hockeyville 🐻 @CarltonTheBear pic.twitter.com/bkp4B4eeun — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) September 27, 2023

The players signed for the fans for more than a half-hour before heading into the arena for their morning skate.

“It’s amazing, I love the Leafs so much,” says Reese Garrett, a student from Dutton.

“I got Tavares, Robertson, I got Max (Domi), it’s been so awesome I love it”.

Puck drop for the preseason game will be at 6:30 pm.

Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares signs the back of a jersey for Cam Thomson during the Kraft Hockeyville celebrations in St. Thomas, Ont. on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)