London

    • Maple Leafs arrive to massive red carpet greeting in St. Thomas, Ont.

    Max Domi of the Toronto Maple Leafs poses for a photo with fans in St. Thomas, Ont. as part of the Kraft Hockeyville game on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London) Max Domi of the Toronto Maple Leafs poses for a photo with fans in St. Thomas, Ont. as part of the Kraft Hockeyville game on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

    With chants of ‘Go Leafs Go,’ more than 1,000 people lined the entrance to the Joe Thornton Community Centre in St. Thomas, Ont. as the Toronto Maple Leafs arrived for their pre-season game against the Buffalo Sabres.

    The event is the result of nearby West Lorne winning the Kraft Hockeyville contest in the spring.

    Among those getting off the bus were captain John Tavares, Max Domi, Nick Robertson and rookie Easton Cowan of Mt. Brydges.

    Toronto Maple Leafs rookie Easton Cowan of Mt. Brydges, Ont. signs an autograph for a fan in St. Thomas, Ont. as part of the Kraft Hockeyville game on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

    The players signed for the fans for more than a half-hour before heading into the arena for their morning skate.

    “It’s amazing, I love the Leafs so much,” says Reese Garrett, a student from Dutton.

    “I got Tavares, Robertson, I got Max (Domi), it’s been so awesome I love it”.

    Puck drop for the preseason game will be at 6:30 pm.  

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares signs the back of a jersey for Cam Thomson during the Kraft Hockeyville celebrations in St. Thomas, Ont. on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

    London Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Navigating Canada's real estate landscape: A guide for new immigrants

    Navigating Canada's real estate market can be daunting for new immigrants, especially amid an affordable housing crisis. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew outlines the documentation newcomers will need to rent or purchase a home in Canada, and some key expenses to budget for.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News