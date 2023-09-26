The Stanley Cup comes to West Lorne for Kraft Hockeyville Celebration

News -

West Elgin Secondary Student (WESS) Jak Beattie couldn’t believe he was getting this close to hockey’s Holy Grail.

“Stanley Cup here is amazing, this is my first time seeing it in person and it’s mind blowing that is happening right now,” says Beattie, who also plays hockey in the West Lorne Minor Hockey Association.

The Stanley Cup made its rounds in the West Elgin community Tuesday, with a number of stops including the afternoon visit to WESS. Buffalo Sabres Mascot SabreTooth at the Kraft Hockeyville celebration in West Lorne, Ont. (Source: Brent Lale/CTV London)

“I’m excited for the game, and the whole school gets to so see the practice in the morning, so it’s really exciting,” says Estee Fodor, 17, who plays hockey for the Bluewater Hawks.

The trophy was in town as part of the Kraft Hockeyville community celebration.

“There is so much energy here,” says Bill Denning, West Elgin councillor.

“It’s such a wonderful positive thing for our arena that provides service for all three communities of Rodney, West Lorne and Dutton. Neighbours, friends and new people who have come to the community in the past couple of years can come together and congratulate each other for all our hard work”.

Tuesday afternoon the organizing committee offered a free skate, food trucks, games, and a meet and greet with NHL Alumni Darcy Tucker (Toronto Maple Leafs) and Rob Ray (Buffalo Sabres). Buffalo Sabres Alumni Rob Ray (Right) poses with a fan during the Kraft Hockeyville celebration in West Lorne, Ont. (Source: Brent Lale/CTV London)

“A lot of people never get to go watch a game, and this will be their first opportunity to watch an NHL game,” says Ray.

“It’s great for the community and a lot of alumni grew up in small towns, and any time they can give back, they love doing it”.

Wednesday morning, school children will take in the morning skate in St. Thomas, Ont.

In the evening, more than 1,500 community members will be able to watch the preseason game between the Buffalo Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs.