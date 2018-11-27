

Premier Doug Ford was among several politicians along with representatives from Maple Leaf Foods in London Tuesday morning to announce a new poultry facility for the Forest City.

The Ontario government will be contributing $34.5 million to the facility while the federal government will be contributing $28 million.

The 640,000 square foot facility is said to cost a total $660-million and will bring 1,450 full- and part-time jobs to the city.

The new plant is the largest food sector investment of its kind ever in Canada.

Construction is slated to begin in the spring of 2019 and expected to be completed by 2021.

The London Economic Development Corporation announced the plant was coming to London Monday evening.

Maple Leaf says it will also be closing three smaller facilities in St. Marys, Toronto and Brampton that can't be modernized, and which will be merged into the new plant.

The St. Marys plant is expected to close in late 2021, the other two by the end of 2022 at the latest. All three plants are 50 to 60 years old.

Those employees will be offered jobs at the new London facility or other Maple Leaf plants, as well as services to help find new employment.

