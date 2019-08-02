

CTV London





London police say a local man is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with an alleged assault on Hansuld Street that led to the death of a 33-year-old man.

Adrian Julian Toussaint, 26, of London, Ont. has been charged by warrant with manslaughter. Police say his whereabouts are unknown.

Thirty-three-year-old Robert Cecil Joshua-Burke died in hospital after an alleged assault on July 23.

His cause of death has not yet been released.

According to investigators, Toussaint and Joshua-Burke were known to each other.

The death marks London's fifth homicide of 2019.