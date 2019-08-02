Featured
Manslaughter charge laid after east end assault turned deadly
Adrian Julian Toussaint, 26, of London, Ont. is wanted on a charge of manslaughter. (Source: London Police Service)
CTV London
Published Friday, August 2, 2019 1:00PM EDT
London police say a local man is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with an alleged assault on Hansuld Street that led to the death of a 33-year-old man.
Adrian Julian Toussaint, 26, of London, Ont. has been charged by warrant with manslaughter. Police say his whereabouts are unknown.
Thirty-three-year-old Robert Cecil Joshua-Burke died in hospital after an alleged assault on July 23.
His cause of death has not yet been released.
According to investigators, Toussaint and Joshua-Burke were known to each other.
The death marks London's fifth homicide of 2019.