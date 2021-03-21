WINGHAM, ONT. -- Manitoba will be modelling some of their "super" vaccination sites, after Grey-Bruce’s "hockey-hub" model.

Grey-Bruce has set up three "hockey-hubs" at arenas and gyms in Owen Sound, Kincardine, and Hanover. Instead of typical vaccination sites where patients would go from registration, to a waiting area, to vaccination, and then to a recovery area. Grey-Bruce’s model means patients will go registration, and then to one “pod” where vaccinators will come to them.

Manitoba plans on using the "hockey hub" model at their "super" vaccination sites in Morden and Winnipeg.

"We have learned from the success of our Focused Immunization Teams and from other jurisdictions to develop this model," said Manitoba’s Health Minister Heather Stefanson. "They divide up different tasks to make things run more quickly and efficiently."

Grey-Bruce’s Medical Officer of Health says if this vaccine supply can be reached, the "hockey hub" model could vaccinate 70% of Grey-Bruce’s population in 21 days.