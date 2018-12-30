

CTV London





A man is dead and the Special Investigations Unit is probing the circumstances of his death.

The SIU says the 29-year-old was arrested by London police on Dec. 26 at 3 p.m.

The agency says the man was transported to the police station and put in a cell to await a bail hearing.

The next morning he was taken to court for his hearing and then transferred to the Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre, the SIU says.

According to the SIU, shortly after his arrival at the EMDC, he collapsed.

He was taken to the London Health Science Centre and pronounced dead at 8:59 p.m.

The SIU has assigned two investigators to this incident.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.