

CTV London





London police arrested a man on Thursday wanted on a first-degree murder charge by Peel police.

The 23-year-old man was arrested during a drug raid at a Maitland Street address.

Peel police say Victor Brooks, of Mississauga, was wanted in connection with the death of a man shot in Mississauga last March.

Eight people were arrested in connection with the case.

In London, police laid two drug charges against Brooks, as well as three other men.

The men were from Mississauga, London, Newmarket and Brampton.

London police say more than $30,000 in drugs and $10,000 in cash were seized.