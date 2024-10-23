Man survives after truck falls down 150-foot embankment
A man is miraculously alive after his pickup truck went through a fence and down a 150-foot embankment at Hawk Cliff in near Port Stanley, Ont., according to police.
At around 6 p.m. Tuesday, first responders were called after a truck went over the edge at the end of Hawk Cliff Road at the Lake Erie shoreline.
ORNGE Air Ambulance had difficulty finding a place to land as the terrain is tough to navigate, and Central Elgin Fire crews went down the embankment to rescue the person who survived the crash, despite the steep embankment which is filled with large rocks.
The truck came to rest at the bottom of the cliff.
A 27-year-old man from St. Thomas was transported to a trauma centre hospital by EMS with the assistance of ORNGE Air Ambulance.
The driver’s injuries are reported as serious but non-life threatening.
The road has a guard rail and fence at the dead end, but there is a space to the right of fence where the rail ends. That is where the truck went through to go over the edge.
Hawk Cliff Road remains closed by OPP while the investigation continues, with the truck expected to be removed either Wednesday or Thursday.
More details to come.
