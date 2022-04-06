Man suffers serious injuries after falling 20 feet from the roof of a house

London police say a man has suffered serious injuries after a fall from the roof of a house Wednesday morning.

Initial reports say that the man, believed to be in his 20s, fell about 20 feet from the upper roof area onto the driveway below. Emergency responders were called to the home on Waterloo Street at around 10:20 a.m.

A roofing project was underway at the time of the fall, and the focus of the investigation appeared to be the paved driveway along the side of the home.

Members of London police forensics were on scene but police say the Ministry of Labour is leading the investigation into the accident.