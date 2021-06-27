LONDON, ONT. -- The man accused of targeting Muslims in a deadly vehicle attack in London, Ont. made another court appearance - his fourth - Monday morning.

Nathaniel Veltman, 20, was originally facing four counts of first-degree murder, and one count of attempted murder in the attack that left four members of the Afzaal family dead and a young boy injured.

Roughly a week after the initial charges were laid, Veltman was informed that the charges would be updated to include terrorism.

During Monday's four-minute appearance via video from London's Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre, Veltman confirmed he has retained Toronto lawyer Christopher Hicks.

At his previous court appearance on June, 21, Veltman had indicated that he was in the process of retaining Hicks as his counsel. Hicks represented one of the accused in the Bandidos murder trial.

A representative for Hicks requested disclosure from the Crown and the case was then adjourned until July 29 to allow Veltman's representatives to review the files.

A publication ban remains in place on the proceedings.

On June 6, 46-year-old Salman Afzaal, his 44-year-old wife Madiha, their 15-year-old daughter Yumnah and her 74-year-old grandmother Talat Afzaal were struck and killed.

The couple’s nine-year-old son Fayez Afzaal survived the attack but was left with serious injuries at the time.

The family was out for a walk along Hyde Park Road at South Carriage Road when they were hit by a driver in a black pickup truck.

Police allege that the attack was a planned and premeditated act against Muslims.

The attack sparked outrage across Canada and saw thousands gather at vigils in London, Ont. and throughout the country as well.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

- With files from CTV News London's Nick Paparella