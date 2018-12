CTV London





Nine days following a fire at a home in Norfolk County, a 76-year-old man has succumbed to injuries sustained while escaping the blaze.

The fire occurred on November 30 at a home on Crysler Street in Delhi. Fire crews arrived on scene to a home engulfed in flames.

The man and a 65-year-old woman were able escape the home but were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Saturday, Robert Weirmier passed away.

The fire is not considered suspicious.