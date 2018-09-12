

CTV London





A 21-year-old man is dead following a daytime shooting on Dundas Street East Wednesday.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Tim Hortons on Dundas just west of Veterans Memorial Parkway.

Police say they received a call about a gunshot. Once on scene with EMS the victim was located and taken to hospital where he later died.

Police have identified the victim as 21-year-old Christopher Clements-Card.

A witness cell CTV News that he saw a person jump out of a vehicle and opened fired.

A vehicle believed to be involved in the incident was located a short distance away by police.

According to police three men in a silver four door sedan confronted Clements-Card and another person in the parking lot. During the confrontation several shots were fired by one of the three men. Clements-Card was hit and the three men fled. The other person involved was not injured.

The driver of the silver vehicle is described as Caucasian, approximately 5’9” tall, slim, with reddish-blond or light brown hair that is short on the sides. The second occupant is described as a black male with black hair in corn rows. The third occupant is described as a Caucasian male with a dark complexion, short dark hair, and a full beard.

Investigators say the shooting was not random.

Police continue to investigate.