Man dies after early morning assault near Western University, Saturday

London, Ont. -

A man has died following an early morning assault near the campus of Western University.

18-year-old Gabriel Niel of Simcoe was found in the area of Western Road and Sarnia Road around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Neil was found suffering from serious injuries and was rushed to hospital.

21-year-old Aliyan Ahmed of London has been arrested and charged with one count of manslaughter.