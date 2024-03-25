LONDON
London

    • Man critically injured after being struck by train

    Emergency crews are seen in the area of Platt's Lane in London, Ont. after a man was struck by a freight train on March 25, 2024. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London) Emergency crews are seen in the area of Platt's Lane in London, Ont. after a man was struck by a freight train on March 25, 2024. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)
    A man is in critical condition after being struck by a train in west London, Ont. on Monday afternoon.

    Just after 4 p.m., emergency crews rushed to the Canadian Pacific railroad overpass on Platt’s Lane.

    A man was seriously injured after being hit by an eastbound freight train.

    The victim was conscious, but in critical condition, when he was transported to the London Health Sciences Centre for treatment.

    Police are investigating why he was on the tracks.

