Man critical after self-inflicted gunshot during police interaction in Petrolia: SIU
LONDON, ONT -- The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a man suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound as police responded to a distress call.
Provincial police in Lambton County were called to an address in Petrolia for a report of a 40-year-old man in mental distress around 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Around 10:45 p.m. members of the Emergency Response Team entered the back of the home and found that a man had sustained a gunshot wound.
The man was taken to hospital where he remains in critical condition.
Early information has led investigators to believe that the gunshot was self-inflicted.
The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.
The SIU is a civilian agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or an allegation of sexual assault.