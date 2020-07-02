LONDON, ONT. -- The Owen Sound Police Service Criminal Investigation Branch has charged a 63-year-old man from Hepworth, Ont. with several offences after nearly $40,000 was stolen.

The suspect allegedly diverted social assistance income intended for his brother.

The accused, who held power of attorney for his brother, was reportedly stealing money meant to be used to pay for his brother's rent at a care facility in Owen Sound.

It has been determined that nearly $40,000 was taken over four years, dating back to mid-2016.

The accused has been charged and arrested with breach of trust, theft by power of attorney and theft over $5,000.

A court date has been set for August.