Man charged with impaired driving after crashing into Beer Store

A 60-year-old Central Huron man has been charged with impaired driving after allegedly driving his SUV into the front entrance of Clinton, Ont.’s Beer Store last weekend.

Police said officers and members of the Central Huron Fire Department were called to Clinton’s Beer Store after a vehicle drove into the front of the building, causing considerable damage, around 3 p.m. on May 13.

Before they could get there, witnesses told police that the driver and vehicle fled.

Following a short investigation, OPP said they were able to locate the driver and vehicle, and later charged a 60-year-old man with impaired driving, dangerous operation of a vehicle, failing to remain, and driving without a licence.

The driver’s licence was seized for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Clinton’s Beer Store remains open, with two large pieces of plywood covering up the damage left behind from Saturday’s crash.