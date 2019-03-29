

CTV London





A 42-year-old Stratford man has been charged with cruelty to animals after allegedly punching a dog and tying its body to a fence.

Stratford police say they received a complaint around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday of a male beating a dog in the area of Romeo Street South and Park Street.

Witnesses reportedly told police the male repeatedly punched the dog and tied it to a fence, with the rope being wrapped and tangled all around the dog’s body.

Officers located the male and he was arrested for cruelty to animals.

He was later released with a condition to not be in the possession of any animals ahead of a court date in April.

The OSPCA attended to pick up the dog, which is not believed to have suffered any injuries.

It is now being cared for at the Stratford-Perth Humane Society.