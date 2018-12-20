Featured
Man arrested as London police seize $55K in cash and drugs
Cash and drugs seized in a raid on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018 are seen in London, Ont. (Source: London Police Service)
CTV London
Published Thursday, December 20, 2018 12:30PM EST
London police say a man is facing charges after $55,000 in cash and drugs were seized after a search at a Gladman Avenue home.
According to investigators, about $45,000 in cash and more than $10,000 in drugs were seized in the search on Wednesday.
Among the drugs seized were crack cocaine, cocaine and MDMA.
As a result, a 21-year-old London man has been charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.
He is expected to appear in London court Thursday.