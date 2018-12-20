

CTV London





London police say a man is facing charges after $55,000 in cash and drugs were seized after a search at a Gladman Avenue home.

According to investigators, about $45,000 in cash and more than $10,000 in drugs were seized in the search on Wednesday.

Among the drugs seized were crack cocaine, cocaine and MDMA.

As a result, a 21-year-old London man has been charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

He is expected to appear in London court Thursday.