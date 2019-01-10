

CTV London





Grey County OPP are piecing together the cause of a crash that has left two people dead and a third injured.

Police were called to Highway 6 between 15th Side Road and 12th Side Road just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

According to police, a northbound SUV and a southbound sedan collided, leaving the two occupants of the sedan dead.

The deceased have been identified as Duane Drinkle, 46, and Lydia Wilson, 31, both of Owen Sound.

The driver of the SUV was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not said if any charges are pending, but the collision remains under investigation.