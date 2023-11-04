Man allegedly brandishes knife at security guard

A man has been arrested after allegedly brandishing a knife while dealing with a security guard in Sarnia Saturday morning.

Sarnia police say general patrol officers responded to the call in the 100 block of George Street, however, the man left the area before police arrived.

Officers were able to find the man and placed him into custody.

He has been charged with one count of assault with a weapon, two counts of weapons dangerous and two counts of possession of a prohibited device. He is awaiting bail.