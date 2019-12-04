LONDON, ONT -- A 56-year-old Owen Sound man is facing voyeurism charges after police allege he had been secretly filming his neighbour for months.

Detectives with the Owen Sound Police uncovered a video camera that had been hidden in a fake heating vent in the washroom of an apartment.

Images were captured by the camera over a period of several months that could be seen on a monitor by the accused.

Police say the man worked maintenance for the building in which the incident occurred and allege the camera was installed in anticipation of a new tenant moving into the unit earlier this year.

The accused is charged with Voyeurism and Mischief: Interfere with the Lawful Enjoyment of Property.

He is scheduled to appear in court to face the charges in January, 2020.