LONDON, ONT. -- A 19-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting an Owen Sound police officer during a possible breach of the Reopening Ontario Act.

Police say around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, officers attended an east-side apartment complex to investigate a noise complaint.

Police say that's when the suspect assaulted the investigating officer.

He was arrested and charged with assault police, violating the Reopening Ontario Act and charged under the municipal noise bylaw.

The accused was released with a February court date.

Owen Sound police also arrested five other suspects in separate incidents and a warrant issued sought for another person.

A total of 12 charges were laid for various Provincial and Criminal Code Offences New Year's Eve.