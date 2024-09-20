Making LHSC more accessible

LONDON
    (Source: beerkoff/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (Source: beerkoff/iStock/Getty Images Plus)
    London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) has launched a five-year accessibility plan.

    Hospital officials said it’s designed to ensure people of all abilities can access services, spaces, employment, and information in a way that meets their individual needs.

    “The 2024-2029 Accessibility Plan represents a significant milestone in our efforts to advance accessibility and inclusion at LHSC,” Health Equity Lead, Jill Sangha. “We are proud to say that this plan belongs to all of us, as it was developed through extensive collaboration and consultation with agency partners, members of the community, and Team LHSC.”

    Goals

    • General accessibility
    • Customer service
    • Employment
    • Information and communications
    • Design of public spaces

    The plan was drafted in consultation with departments from across the organization and shared with community agencies, patients, visitors, community members and Team LHSC to collect their feedback. 

