It was a lot of clicking and voting, but Lucan has been named Kraft Hockeyville for 2018.

The town will receive $250,000 in arena upgrades and will host an NHL pre-season game.

Lucan won after more than 9 million votes were cast across Canada.

Hundreds watched the announcement live at the Lucan Community Memorial Centre Saturday night.

Lucan made the final four and beat out rivals High River, Alta., Huntingdon, Que., and Lafleche, Sask.

The town held a large pep rally Saturday, with many people dressed in the town colour of green and voting at 24-hour kiosks set up at the arena.

The festivities also included a parade on Main Street.