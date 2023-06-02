LPS officers assaulted with bear spray

A London man is facing a long list of charges after three police officers were sprayed with bear spray.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a home on Downing Crescent where two men were inside fighting and one assaulted the other.

According to police, when officers got there, they started talking to a suspect who got out a can of bear spray and sprayed them.

Additional police officers attended the area and a suspect was arrested.

A 37-year-old man has been charged with assault, assault by choking, three counts of assault a public officer with a weapon resist arrest.