MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A London man is facing charges after a police Canine Unit officer and his police service dog (PSD) tracked the suspect for more than three kilometres through the snow.

Police were called to a parking lot in the 1500 block of Dundas street shortly after midnight after the owner of a Ford F150 pickup reportedly saw a male suspect break into the vehicle.

The owner contacted the London Police Service (LPS) with a description after realizing items had been taken from the vehicle and the suspect fled on foot.

PSD Koda and his officer tracked the suspect to the Quebec Street and Mornington Avenue area, where he was arrested without incident and the stolen property was recovered.

As a result of the investigation, a 44-year-old London man, was charged with theft under $5,000.

He is scheduled to appear in court in May.