Loose dogs allegedly attack two cats in Central Elgin

OPP in Elgin County are investigating two animal complaints involving two dogs allegedly attacking and killing cats, police say the incidents may be related.

Police received a report on May 16 that two dogs were running at large near the Éva Circé-Côté French Immersion Public School in Central Elgin.

Before police arrived to the scene, officers say the two dogs had entered a neighbouring property on Sparta Line and attacked cat. The cat succumbed to its injuries and was found dead.

Police say officers were unable to find the dogs or their owners after the incident. The owner of the cat was notified.

OPP received another report on Tuesday, June 6 that two dogs had entered a property on North Street and attacked a cat. The cat also succumbed to its injuries and was found dead.

In both incidents the dogs were described as:

Dog 1: possibly an Akita breed with white and fluffy fur

Dog 2: possibly a Burmese Mountain Dog breed with longer brown scruffy unkempt fur

Elgin County OPP would like to speak to the owner or owners of the above dogs.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

“The Elgin County OPP would like to take this opportunity to remind all dog owners to be familiar with the Dog Owners' Liability Act,” police said in a news release. “Under this act, the owner of a dog shall exercise reasonable precautions to prevent it from biting or attacking a person or domestic animal; or from behaving in a manner that poses a menace to the safety of the public.”

Police say the owner of a dog could be liable if the dog bites or attacks another person or domestic animal. Police are reminding residents to maintain control of your dog at all times to prevent any possible injuries to others or the dog.

If anyone has information regarding the incident or the identity of the person(s) involved, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at https://stthomascrimestoppers.ca/