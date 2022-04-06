Long-term care workers rally in London, Ont.

At least 40 people held an information picket at a London, Ont. long-term care facility on Wednesday afternoon.

The protest, on Southdale Road East, is designed to raise public awareness about long-term care conditions and employee wages.

“When it comes to bargaining, we want long-term care workers to get the respect and dignity they deserve so that they can provide appropriate care for their residents,” explains Andy Savela, the director of health care for Unifor Canada.

Savela says ongoing contracts Unifor is negotiating for workers do not match inflation.

“It’s not a way to recognize people who are so-called healthcare heroes,” he says.

Unifor 302 President Lisa Tucker, who represents long-term care workers at multiple London locations, echoes Savela’s concerns.

She says provincial government promises to improve staffing and facilities in nursing homes have failed to materialize. Savela also demands wages increase beyond small top-ups during COVID-19, arguing private operators could contribute.

“It is possible for them to dip into their profits more, but they won’t do that cause it’s going to impact their shareholders,” she says.

Long-term care workers do not have the right to strike in Ontario.

Wednesday’s protest is one of several planned before the upcoming provincial election.