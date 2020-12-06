LONDON, ONT. -- Londoners who want to participate in the 2021 Multi-Year Budget public process, but stay physically distanced at the same time, can now call into the meeting.

Residents can dial into the Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee meeting at 519-930-3502.

Concerned citizens can also attend in person with all health precautions in place.

People can also submit comments by emailing the committee.

The meeting starts at 4 p.m. Monday.

Full details about the 2021 Multi-Year Budget Update can be found here.