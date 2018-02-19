

The Canadian Press





PYEONGCHANG, Korea - A Londoner has won gold in the men's two-man bobsled Monday at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Brakeman Alex Kopacz, a Western University and Mother Teresa secondary school graduate, teamed with Justin Kripps to win the event.

The Canadians finished in a tie with Germany so both receive gold medals.

Kripps and Kopacz slid to a combined four-run time of three minutes, 16.86 seconds.

The pair join Pierre Lueders and Dave MacEachern, who took gold at the 1998 Games in Nagano, Japan -- also in a tie -- as the only Canadians to top an Olympic podium in two-man.

Lueders also won two-man silver at the 2006 Olympics in Turin, Italy, for the country's other medal in the discipline.

Hamilton's Nick Poloniato and brakeman Jesse Lumsden - the former CFL running back from Burlington, Ont. - wound up in seventh in 3:17.74. Australian-born Chris Spring of Priddis, Alta., and Lascelles Brown of Calgary were 10th in 3:18.24.