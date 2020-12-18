LONDON, ONT. -- Londoner Ramon Castillo Vargas is a little wealthier this holiday season.

The 47-year-old father won $900,000 when he purchased the last Instant Bigger Spin ticket in the display at Esso on Fanshawe Park Road in London.

"I scratched it in the store and noticed I won a 'Spin' prize. I handed it to the retailer and had no idea what was happening when it landed on 'Bigger Spin,'" said Vargas when he picked up his winnings in Toronto.

"I was so excited when I realized I was going to spin 'The Bigger Spin' Wheel."

Vargas, a construction worker, plans to pay some bills and take his family on a vacation, once it's safe.

"This is really something special. I'm so happy."