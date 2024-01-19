London World War II veteran has passed away

A London World War II veteran who gained national acclaim following a CTV London News story has passed away.

Tom Hennessy, who was 101, served as spitfire fighter pilot in multiple allied campaigns. He later served as a physical education teacher in London.

Health and exercise were daily staples for Tom who remained illness free until recently according to his loving wife Joyce.

In 2022, Hennessy competed his Walk of Gratitude where he covered 100 miles to support younger veterans in need.

Later that same year, Hennessy sat down in the CTV News studios for an extensive interview with Sean Irvine about this military career.

Hennessy reflected on how fortunate he felt to have survived his air campaigns when so many other did not.