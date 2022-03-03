London Ukrainian Centre updates donation requests to send overseas

The London Ukrainian Centre continues to collect donations for relief efforts for those living in Ukraine.

With the outpouring of support and donations from the London community, organizers have updated their list of donations needed.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the organization says they no longer will be accepting clothing, shoes or children's diapers for the time being. In an updated list, the centre is prioritizing:

First aid kits

Medication (i.e. Advil, Tylenol, Gravol)

Personal Protective Equipment

Tents, camping mattresses & wool blankets

Non-perishable food items

Baby food

Personal hygiene products

Women’s hygiene products

Disposable plates and cutlery

Money transfers can be sent to info@londonukrainiancentre.ca while cash donations will be accepted at the centre's Ukrainian Credit Union.

Donations are being accepted from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, at the London Ukrainian Centre at 247 Adelaide Street South.