LONDON, ONT. -- The Drive-In 'SUPER' Market held Saturday afternoon at the Mustang Drive-in, was a marvelous success.

Dozens and dozens of superheroes cleared their schedules to attend the safe and physically distanced drive-in event.

"I feel strong and happy that I am here," Captain America said.

Fans of comics, sci-fi, anime, gaming and more surveyed the area for all their pop-culture needs.

The event had one way lanes and every participant was asked to wear a mask in order to follow COVID-19 protocols.

"I love this honestly it’s a great safe way to still get the experience without having to risk anything. With all the other events cancelled…it has been fun," says Kennedy who was dressed as Supergirl.

The vendors were also happy to be welcomed back to the first physically distanced event for those who love "all things geek."

"I love it," says Vendor Nicolle. "I got to see so many people in cosplay. I’m huge into cosplay. It’s like reuniting. That's how I feel."

Over 35 vendors and artists took part in the one day marketplace.

The marketplace was open between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.