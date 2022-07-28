London shooting investigation

London police are investigating a shooting they say happened around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers responded to a fight in a parking lot in the 400 block of Wonderland road south near Teeple terrace.

During the altercation, police say a man in a red Porsche was shot and two to three Black men were seen fleeing the area in a dark-coloured sedan.

According to police, the vehicle was last seen driving north through the parking lot toward Teeple Terrace.

Police are appealing to the public for any information that may help with the investigation.

Anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the shooting and who may have dash-cam footage is encouraged to contact London Police Service.