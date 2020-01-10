BOUCHERVILLE, QUE. -- Colabor Group Inc. is closing its distribution centres in Ottawa and London as a result of the end of a supply contract with Recipe Unlimited.

The distributor and wholesaler of food and related products says it will consolidate the Broadline distribution activities of its Summit Foods division in Ontario into its Mississauga distribution centre.

The number of jobs affected by the decision was not immediately released.

Colabor CEO Louis Frenette says the company will be providing assistance and support to help all employees in this transition period.

Colabor says sales and marketing activities will be maintained in Ottawa and London, as well as administrative activities in London.

The Ottawa location will close Feb. 9, while the London distribution centre will shut March 1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2020.