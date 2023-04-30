London’s Salvation Army thrift store to close its doors this summer

After nearly 23 years of serving the community, London, Ont.’s only Salvation Army thrift store will be closing its doors permanently in early July.

In a statement sent to CTV News London, the organization said that the building, located at 1960 Dundas St., has been sold to a new owner who will not be renewing their lease.

The thrift store’s final day of operations with be July 8, however donations will still be accepted at the Donor Welcome Centre until July 31.

“We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to our employees and the London community for their support over those years,” the statement reads.