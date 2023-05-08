London's long-term strategy for addressing homelessness is coming into focus
Almost three months after it was announced, London’s long-term strategy for addressing homelessness is coming into focus.
In a letter to his council colleagues, Mayor Josh Morgan provides an update on lobbying the federal and provincial governments to financially support the Whole of Community Response to Homelessness.
"The feedback received thus far has been overwhelmingly positive," Morgan’s update reads.
On Monday, the mayor told CTV News that his pitch for senior government funding has two components.
Short-term funding will support capital and operating costs for five service hubs and 100 supportive housing units this year.
Longer-term funding is being sought for the remaining 7-10 service hubs and 500 supportive housing units, aligning with London’s 2024-2027 Municipal Budget.
A delegation of Londoners including Mayor Josh Morgan meet with Canada’s Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Carolyn Bennett in April at city hall (Source: Twitter)"It would be ideal to have a response this year," Morgan tells CTV News. "Ideally, by the end of summer so we can deploy it as soon as possible, recognizing that different funding mechanisms open in different (time periods)."
But the mayor says whether senior government funding is in place or not— London will launch its strategy later this year.
The $25 million dollar anonymous donation announced at his State of the City Address empowers the community to get started regardless of government funding timelines.
"If we get a commitment from the provincial or federal government for support that does not line up with the timeline that we need, we can use that (donated) money to allow ourselves to get started to fill the gap," he explains.
Morgan adds that London is not alone in making its funding pitch.
The Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) and the Big City Mayors are also pushing senior governments to partner with cities to address the homelessness crisis.
"This is something that we are all, as municipalities, committed to. We’re all just at different steps in the process. I think there is very little risk," he says.
Over the last four weeks Morgan has engaged with:
- Right Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada
- Hon. Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario
- Minister Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions of Canada
- Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance of Ontario
- Minister Bill Blair, Minister of Emergency Preparedness of Canada
- Minister Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing of Ontario
- Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health of Canada
- Minster Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion of Canada
- Minister Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health of Ontario
- Minister Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities of Canada
- Minister Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development Hon. Pierre Poilievre, Leader of the Official Opposition of Canada
- Jagmeet Singh, Leader of the New Democratic Party of Canada
- Minister Michael Tibollo, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Ontario
- MPP Rob Flack, Elgin-Middlesex-London
- Member of Parliament Peter Fragiskatos, London North Centre Member of Parliament Arielle Kayabaga, London West
- MPP Teresa Armstrong, London-Fanshawe
- MPP Terence Kernaghan, London North Centre
- Member of Parliament Lindsay Mathyssen, London-Fanshawe MPP Peggy Sattler, London West
- Member of Parliament Karen Vecchio, Elgin-Middlesex-London
On Tuesday, councillors will receive the mayor’s progress report and a monthly update from city staff about the Whole of Community Response to Homelessness.
London Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
IN HER OWN WORDS
IN HER OWN WORDS | 'My worst fear': Sandie Rinaldo reflects on her journey with cancer
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
This map shows just how far Alberta wildfire smoke has reached
Smoke from raging wildfires in Alberta now stretches across the country, creating hazy skies in several provinces.
'We will not be intimidated': PM Trudeau says after China retaliates, expels Canadian diplomat
China has declared a Canadian diplomat as 'persona non grata' in retaliation for Ottawa's expulsion of a Chinese consular official, who Canada's spy agency alleged was involved in a plot to intimidate Conservative MP Michael Chong and his relatives in Hong Kong.
Alberta wildfires on Tuesday: Here's what you need to know
Alberta Wildfire information unit Manager Christie Tucker and Alberta Emergency Management Agency executive director Colin Brair will speak in Edmonton at 3 p.m.
IN HER OWN WORDS | 'My worst fear': Sandie Rinaldo reflects on her journey with cancer
Sandie Rinaldo celebrated 50 years at CTV on May 6. In reaching this milestone, the CTV National News anchor reflects on her experiences not only in the newsroom but her private life, in the hopes that she will help others facing their own journey.
Loving father exposed as a convicted killer who lived life on the run
William Leslie Arnold's escape from prison, while still a young man in 1967, led to a totally different outcome than expected, that ended incongruously in Australia, and the death of a man by a different name, who was known as a loving father to a family who had no idea about his secret life.
Woman lost in Australian bush survives for 5 days with bottle of wine, box of juice
A woman who was lost in dense Australian bushland managed to survive for five days with only a juice box and a bottle of wine before she was rescued.
Cleaning products used daily during COVID-19 may be doing more harm than good: study
A new study warns that certain cleaning products that became high-use during the COVID-19 pandemic may be doing more harm than good. Here's a list of the products that scientists say are a safer alternative.
'An incredibly prevalent issue': Expert explains when to seek fertility help
Infertility impacts one in six adults, but in Canada, the lack of knowledge and affordable care is affecting when and how people get solutions
Smith apologizes for comparing vaccinated Albertans to followers of Hitler
Danielle Smith is apologizing for "any offensive language" she used in her previous career as a talk-show host and podcaster while comparing vaccinated Albertans with followers of Adolf Hitler in Nazi Germany.
Kitchener
-
Region and striking GRT workers reach new tentative agreement
The Region and Waterloo and the union that represents Grand River Transit workers have reached a tentative agreement that, if ratified, could end the bus strike on Thursday – 11 days after workers walked off the job.
-
Woman arrested after man stabbed in Kitchener
A Kitchener woman has been charged with aggravated assault after a man was stabbed in Kitchener.
-
Doug Ford makes pitch to by-election voters during stop in Kitchener
Ontario Premier Doug Ford stopped by Kitchener Tuesday morning to speak to members of the local manufacturing sector and make a pitch to voters in the upcoming by-election.
Windsor
-
These are Windsor’s 'most dangerous intersections': police
Windsor police are releasing their list of “most dangerous intersections” and informing the public they can soon expect to see a heavier police presence in those areas.
-
Tilbury woman charged with assaulting staff trying to get her to leave: CKPS
A 31-year-old Tilbury woman is facing charges after police say she assaulted two staff members at a downtown property.
-
RIDE program leads to licence suspension for Essex driver
A 56-year-old Essex resident was issued a seven-day licence suspension at a Reduced Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) checkpoint in Chatham-Kent.
Barrie
-
Casino Rama Resort adds nine new shows to 2023 lineup
Casino Rama has announced nine additional shows to its 2023 lineup.
-
Police release suspect photos in Schomberg drive-by shooting
Police have released new information along with suspect sketches in connection to a drive-by shooting in Schomberg that left a man with serious injuries earlier this year.
-
Thief breaks into Muskoka business, steals $60 from donation boxes: OPP
Police are investigating a break-in at a Muskoka business where the thief made off with money from donation boxes.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man receives rare sentence after pleading guilty to mischief
A northern Ontario man who was charged with voyeurism and mischief after his ex-wife found a secret hard drive with intimate images and videos that he had taken of her has received a rare sentence.
-
Off-duty officer intervenes to stop Elliot Lake assault
Quick action by an off-duty police officer stopped an assault and robbery in progress in Elliot Lake on May 5.
-
Ontario driver charged for using licence plate-concealing technology
A driver in Ontario has been charged after police discovered a device on their vehicle that conceals the vehicle's licence plate with just a push of a button.
Ottawa
-
Ford government snubbing Ottawa on homelessness funding, Liberals say
Liberal MPPs are calling on the Ford government to boost homelessness funding for Ottawa, saying the province is shortchanging the city.
-
Dangerous animal training for Ottawa Bylaw to be considered as city reviews wildlife policy
The head of Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services says additional training for situations in which a large animal poses an immediate safety risk will be considered as the city updates its wildlife policy.
-
Driver of van killed in collision with school bus near Cornwall, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say the driver of a van is dead and four children and a school bus driver were hurt in a collision near Cornwall, Ont. Monday afternoon.
Toronto
-
Smoke from Alberta wildfires visible in parts of Ontario
The smoke from nearly 90 wildfires burning in Alberta has reached Ontario.
-
New details emerge about why a dog walker was shot at 13 times in Schomberg, Ont.
New details have emerged on the motive behind a shooting on a quiet residential street in Schomberg, Ont. that left a dog walker with serious injuries.
-
Toronto teen says she's 'in shock' after getting $4.1 million in scholarship offers
At just 17 years old, Jane Forrest says she's always known that art was her calling.
Montreal
-
Prime Minister, customers shocked as iconic Main Deli in Montreal suddenly closes
The Main Deli, a Montreal staple on Saint-Laurent Boulevard that has served customers for nearly five decades, is permanently closed.
-
Quebec condo owner told her emotional support husky is too heavy
Sarah Michaud-Allard is in a battle with her condo association in Saint-Jerome, Que. after the board found that the two-year-old husky, Princess, whom she adopted from the SPCA to help with mental issues is over the weight limit.
-
Jeep slams into parked police cruiser, Ford F150 on Montreal highway, man arrested
A 55-year-old man was arrested for impaired driving early Tuesday morning after the vehicle he was driving wound up on the shoulder of a major highway in Montreal and crashed into the back of a police car and another parked vehicle that was broken down.
Atlantic
-
Snowfall warning issued for parts of the Cape Breton Highlands
Parts of the Cape Breton Highlands are under a springtime snowfall warning Tuesday.
-
Wildfire grows to 80 hectares in Digby County, N.S.
A wildfire burning in Nova Scotia’s Digby County has grown to 80 hectares and firefighters are working to get it under control.
-
Nova Scotia Fire Marshal's office failing to manage fire and building safety: auditor
Nova Scotia's auditor general says the provincial Fire Marshal's office is putting the public at risk in failing to manage fire and building safety despite repeated warnings in a series of audits.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP looking for two escaped inmates considered to be dangerous
RCMP in The Pas say 19-year-old Xander Tardiff (left) and 21-year-old Kelly Castel (right) escaped from The Pas Correctional Centre Monday evening. They should not be approached.
-
Woman airlifted to hospital after dog attack on Manitoba First Nation
A 52-year-old woman was left with serious injuries following a dog attack on Peguis First Nation on Sunday.
-
Log jam near The Forks to be dislodged on Tuesday
City of Winnipeg crews will be working to dislodge a log jam on the Assiniboine River on Tuesday morning.
Calgary
-
Calgary man, charged in 2021 hit-and-run, wanted on warrants
A man charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in February 2021 has missed his court appearance, prompting police to issue a warrant for his arrest.
-
Smith apologizes for comparing vaccinated Albertans to followers of Hitler
Danielle Smith is apologizing for "any offensive language" she used in her previous career as a talk-show host and podcaster while comparing vaccinated Albertans with followers of Adolf Hitler in Nazi Germany.
-
Alberta NDP says it would build hockey arenas and improve other facilities if elected
Alberta's NDP says it will bring in a program to build and improve community associations, hockey arenas and ball diamonds in communities across the province if it is elected on May 29.
Edmonton
-
Alberta wildfires on Tuesday: Here's what you need to know
Alberta Wildfire information unit Manager Christie Tucker and Alberta Emergency Management Agency executive director Colin Brair will speak in Edmonton at 3 p.m.
-
This map shows just how far Alberta wildfire smoke has reached
Smoke from raging wildfires in Alberta now stretches across the country, creating hazy skies in several provinces.
-
Parkland RCMP introduces distracted driver education program
Motorists caught driving while distracted in Alberta currently face a fine of $300, as well as receiving three demerit points, which can cause increases to insurance premiums.
Vancouver
-
Arson suspect arrested and charged, 1 year after Penticton Toyota dealership fire: RCMP
A 40-year-old resident of Penticton, B.C., has been arrested and charged in connection to a massive fire at a Toyota dealership one year ago.
-
High temperatures in B.C. pose 'threat of new wildfires,' wildfire service warns
Rain and cooler temperatures in northeastern British Columbia will help suppression efforts for two out-of-control wildfires, but high temperatures forecast for later this week may pose a new threat, says a BC Wildfire Service spokesman.
-
Two-tier system: Private health insurer fills gap in B.C.'s infertility treatment care
Infertility is a medical condition that impacts one in six couples, but British Columbia remains one of the only provinces in Canada that does not pay for treatment.