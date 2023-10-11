London's Jewish community gathers to show support amid ongoing conflict
Nearly 400 people congregated at the London Jewish Community Centre Tuesday evening amid the ongoing conflict in Israel.
Local elected officials, city council and Mayor Josh Morgan joined to show their support.
Many expressed feeling scared and unsafe.
"Watching the conflict play out from afar can really make you feel hopeless and powerless. And as a Jewish community, I think we've been really affected,” said Rob Nagus, executive director of Jewish London. “So opportunities like tonight [Tuesday] to come together, to support each other, to share our grief and also to build a sense of resilience among us and amongst our community is really important.”
Two London police cruisers were on watch outside the building on Huron Street and private security was hired on the premises.
Organizers said they support Israel defending itself and want to remind Jewish Canadians of their resilience.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Israeli strikes demolish entire Gaza neighbourhoods as sealed-off territory faces imminent blackout
Palestinians in the sealed-off Gaza Strip scrambled to find safety Wednesday, as Israeli strikes demolished entire neighbourhoods, hospitals ran low on supplies and a power blackout was expected within hours, further deepening the misery of a war sparked by a deadly mass incursion of Hamas militants.
Ontario NDP calls for retraction of Hamilton MPP's statement on Israel-Gaza war
The leader of Ontario’s NDP is calling on one of its own members to retract a statement on the Israel-Gaza war, which she says was not approved by the caucus.
NHL issues updated theme night guidance, which includes a ban on players using Pride tape on the ice
The NHL sent a memo to teams last week clarifying what players can and cannot do as part of theme celebrations this season, including a ban on the use of rainbow-coloured stick tape for the Pride nights that have become a hot-button issue in hockey.
DEVELOPING Live updates: Day 5 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
The Israeli military said more than 1,200 people, including 155 soldiers, have died in Israel since Saturday's incursion. In Gaza, the health ministry says more than 1,050 have been killed and over 5,100 injured.
'We will help you': Canada to send military aircraft to evacuate citizens from Israel in 'coming days'
The Canadian government is 'planning' to assist Canadians and their families departing from Tel Aviv 'in the coming days,' using Canadian Armed Forces aircraft, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced Tuesday. Federal officials are also working on other options for those who cannot reach the airport amid the Israel-Gaza war.
Five years later, researchers say the impacts of legalizing cannabis in Canada have been mixed
Since Canada's legalization of cannabis five years ago, researchers say the policy has had mixed results in terms of public health and justice reform.
Here's how to leave bedbugs behind when you travel home: expert
Bedbugs are taking over some French cities, which one expert says could happen in Canada unless people are careful when they travel.
Sexual assault charges stayed against former army commander over court delay
Retired Lt.-Gen. Trevor Cadieu, who once returned from fighting in Ukraine to face sexual assault charges, received a stay from a Kingston, Ont., judge Tuesday, who ruled his delayed trial violated his rights.
Driver killed in B.C. crash became long-haul trucker due to Hollywood strike
Friends have identified the man killed in a fiery crash near Lytton, B.C., last week as a Teamster who worked in the province's TV and film industry before becoming a long-haul trucker during the Hollywood writers' strike.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region residents rally, fear for family amid Israel-Gaza war
The ripple effects of the Israel-Gaza war are being felt in Waterloo Region.
-
Woman accused of defrauding, harassing Ont. doulas makes brief court appearance
A Brantford, Ont. woman accused of faking pregnancies and stillbirths to defraud doulas will next appear in court on Friday, Oct. 20.
-
'Stay home if you’re sick': Health units prepare for respiratory illness season
With fall weather here and people expected to spend more time indoors, local public health units are preparing for another season of respiratory illnesses.
Windsor
-
Tentative General Motors deal encouraging for local companies
The president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturer’s Association (APMA) says he is more hopeful about auto negotiations on the Canadian side of the border following news a tentative deal has been reached for General Motors workers.
-
Windsor's Vision Zero action plan expected to be unveiled next month, says city
A Vision Zero action plan is expected to be presented to Windsor's transportation standing committee next month.
-
Solidarity rallies planned in Windsor-Essex amid Israel-Gaza war
The Israel-Gaza war has deep roots going back decades and is hitting hard for people on both sides of the conflict in Windsor-Essex.
Barrie
-
Disbarred lawyer turned criminal facing new charges in Wasaga Beach bust
A disbarred lawyer, who in 2015 was arrested as part of an RCMP-led organized crime ring bust, has been arrested again, this time in Wasaga Beach, Ont., where police tell CTV News he was found with drugs and guns.
-
Simcoe County man accused of pocketing $10,000 in garage door installation scam
A Simcoe County man has been charged in connection with fraud involving a garage door installation company.
-
Huntsville ride-sharing service targeted by vandals 6 times in less than a month
Operators of a ride-sharing app, called Y Drive, say vandals have targeted their vehicles six times in less than a month.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario NDP calls for retraction of Hamilton MPP's statement on Israel-Gaza war
The leader of Ontario’s NDP is calling on one of its own members to retract a statement on the Israel-Gaza war, which she says was not approved by the caucus.
-
North Bay suspect poured a drink on victim, then came at police with a weapon
A 64-year-old suspect who got into an argument with a neighbour got into much bigger trouble when police arrived to investigate.
-
North Bay police take aim at shopping cart theft
Shopping cart theft has become a major issue in North Bay, the North Bay Police Service said Tuesday.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Community groups meeting to talk about Lansdowne 2.0 after costs balloon
Community groups will be holding a public meeting Wednesday night to discuss the future of Lansdowne Park.
-
Another day of rain in the city of Ottawa
The stretch of rain in the city of Ottawa is expected to end later this week. Ottawa has received more rain over the past six days than in September.
-
Here is when flu and COVID-19 vaccines will be available in Ottawa
Starting this week, vaccines for the flu and COVID-19 will be available in Ottawa for people at greatest risk of health complications. Full public eligibility will open by the end of October.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman appealing bank's decision to not reimburse her after scammers drain nearly $4K from her account
An Ontario woman has decided to appeal her bank’s decision to not reimburse her after scammers drained nearly $4,000 out of her bank account.
-
Ontario NDP calls for retraction of Hamilton MPP's statement on Israel-Gaza war
The leader of Ontario’s NDP is calling on one of its own members to retract a statement on the Israel-Gaza war, which she says was not approved by the caucus.
-
Holy Mackinaw! Joe Bowen excited for 42nd season as Maple Leafs' radio voice
Holy Mackinaw! Joe Bowen excited for 42nd season as Maple Leafs' radio voice
Montreal
-
Montreal man desperate for news about cousin who went missing after Israel attacks
A Canadian family is worried about the safety of their relative, Tiferet Lapidot, who they believe was likely taken hostage during the Hamas attacks at a music festival in Israel last weekend.
-
REM service to be restricted for six weeks as crews begin noise reduction work
Service on Montreal's new light-rail line will be restricted beginning Sunday so that crews can begin work to make the trains run quieter through residential neighbourhoods.
-
Air Canada grounds pilot over 'unacceptable' social media posts about Israel-Gaza war
Air Canada said it has grounded a pilot over 'unacceptable' posts on social media.
Atlantic
-
Maritimers watching and worrying as the Israel-Gaza war intensifies
Many people in the Maritimes are watching and worrying as the Israel-Gaza war escalates by the day.
-
Masks required again at N.S. health facilities
Nova Scotia health facilities will require people to wear face masks again amid rising COVID-19 cases.
-
Dog attack victim looking for answers: 'It's lucky we were there'
A Moncton woman who was attacked by a dog feels her issue isn't being properly addressed by officials.
Winnipeg
-
Hundreds in Winnipeg rally amid Israel-Gaza war
Hundreds gathered for a rally in Winnipeg to support Israel as the Israel-Gaza war continues.
-
Driver arrested one year after fatal crash on St. Mary's Road: police
Winnipeg police have arrested a driver nearly one year after a 17-year-old passenger was killed in a crash in St. Vital.
-
Request to acknowledge Hindu holiday Diwali on buses spurs debate
A request to have 'Happy Diwali' displayed on Winnipeg Transit buses has led to a debate in city hall over how to acknowledge different cultural events and holidays without excluding anyone.
Calgary
-
Missing Calgarian Amy Elizabeth Fahlman found deceased, police confirm
A Calgary woman missing since late last month has been located deceased, police say.
-
'We know it's not the end yet': Calgarians stuck in Israel amid war as airlines cancel flights
Some Calgarians who are in Israel have been left with few options to leave the country as airlines around the world cancel flights to and from Tel Aviv due to the Israel-Gaza war.
-
Four Lethbridge high school football players arrested for alleged sexual assault
Four high school football players have been arrested in connection to an alleged sexual assault at a Lethbridge school last week.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton mayor under fire for comments on Israel-Gaza war
Edmonton's Jewish community is demanding an apology from Mayor Amarjeet Sohi for comments he has made on the Israel-Gaza war.
-
Oilers' McDavid wants NHL to reverse ban on theme tape including for Pride
Connor McDavid is not on board with an NHL policy — again.
-
Woman abducted from home at Goodfish Lake in east-central Alberta: RCMP
RCMP are searching for a woman they believe was abducted from her home Tuesday in Goodfish Lake, Alta.
Vancouver
-
2 women say they were threatened with murder and sexual assault following Israeli vigil in Vancouver
Two Metro Vancouver women say they were threatened by two men who were seen carrying Palestinian flags on Monday night.
-
B.C. to streamline accreditation process for foreign-trained professionals
The province pledges to begin rolling out new rules this month to make it easier for foreign-trained professionals to get credentialed in B.C.
-
RCMP say semi-truck driver crossed centre line in collision that killed Mission father
RCMP are still investigating a deadly head-on collision between two tractor trailers on Oct. 5 that killed a 41-year-old father of two from Mission.