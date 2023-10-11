London's Jewish community gathers to show support amid ongoing conflict

Nearly 400 people congregated at the London Jewish Community Centre Tuesday evening amid the ongoing conflict in Israel.

Local elected officials, city council and Mayor Josh Morgan joined to show their support.

Many expressed feeling scared and unsafe.

"Watching the conflict play out from afar can really make you feel hopeless and powerless. And as a Jewish community, I think we've been really affected,” said Rob Nagus, executive director of Jewish London. “So opportunities like tonight [Tuesday] to come together, to support each other, to share our grief and also to build a sense of resilience among us and amongst our community is really important.”

Two London police cruisers were on watch outside the building on Huron Street and private security was hired on the premises.

Organizers said they support Israel defending itself and want to remind Jewish Canadians of their resilience.