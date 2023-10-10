'Absolutely Terrifying': Londoners react to Israel-Hamas war

The executive director of Jewish London says hundreds of Londoners have first-hand worries for loved ones in Israel.

Rob Nagus has been working to counsel them since Saturday morning. He was among the first in Canada to learn of the attack on Israel by Hamas militants.

“I got an emergency email early, early on Saturday morning. It informed me what was going on and it was absolutely terrifying.”

From that moment, Nagus and other members of Jewish London have been offering support to those trying to reach family members in Israel.

“It's been a really scary, hectic weekend, for sure,” said Nagus.

It has also been frightening for a Londoner in Gaza.

The man, who works for a London public service agency was visiting family when the conflict began.

Citing his personal safety in a war zone, the man has asked CTV News to withhold his name. But he claims to have witnessed rockets from both sides of the conflict.

“In the sky everywhere there are bombing sounds, missiles out in the sky. I feel it now. It’s not safe anywhere,” said the London man.

On Sunday, the man said he attempted to flee through the Egyptian border but was turned back by notice of an impending air strike.

“They bombed the building. I even left my luggage at the border because I was running for my life. I don’t care about the luggage,” he said.

The man, a Canadian citizen, told CTV News he has reached out to Global Affairs Canada. So far, he said he has only received an email back advising him to stay safe.

Upset, he wants the government to quickly aid citizens caught on either side of the conflict.

“We are talking about Canadian lives,” he expressed.

Rob Nagus is the executive director of Jewish London. Oct. 10, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

Back in London, a frightened Jewish community is looking for safety at home.

Outside a community centre, newly hired security is conducting routine patrols.

Nagus said London police have also made a pledge to offer additional support.

“I have been in direct contact with Chief Truong. They are providing uniform officers for tonight. They have committed to providing additional patrols of all Jewish facilities for the foreseeable future, which is a huge relief for our community,” said Nagus.

The additional officers Tuesday evening will stand watch as Londoners remember those killed inside Israel. It comes just one day after a pro-Palestine rally in Victoria Park.

Tuesday night’s event at the Jewish community centre will not be a rally.

“We want to have a solemn vigil to the lives that have been lost due to this heinous terror attack over the weekend,” Nagus said.

The public vigil begins at 7 p.m. at the Jewish Community Centre on Huron Street.