

CTV London





They’re called the “time-bomb” of cardiology and now London based researchers may have found a way to diffuse those bombs.

It’s like a bomb in your body, and you don’t even know it’s there. They’re the leading cause of death in North America growing, sometimes for decades, undetected, until one day they rupture. They’re called ascending aortic aneurysms and they have claimed the lives of notable celebrities like Alan Thicke and John Ritter.

In new study researchers at Western University and Lawson Health Research Institute may have discovered what might be causing these aneurysms and potentially how to treat them.

The aneurysms are caused by the thinning of the aortic wall which weakens it and makes it silently grow like a balloon over time without any symptoms until it essentially explodes.

A process that is found in cancer biology is causing the cells to become destructive and eat away at the surrounding muscle tissue, weakening the aortic wall.

This discovery means researchers can look at ways to prevent the process.