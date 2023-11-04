London Police Service kicks off Crime Prevention Week

The London Police Service is kicking off crime prevention week Sunday offering residents the chance to learn more about community safety.

Ontario’s annual Crime Prevention Week will run from Sunday, Nov. 5 to Saturday, Nov. 11. The week-long promotion is supported by the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police (OACP), the Ministry of the Solicitor General, and police services across the province.

“Preventing crimes before they can occur is always the best way to keep our communities safe. Most types of crimes are preventable, and Crime Prevention Week is a great opportunity for Ontarians to think about what they can do to keep their families, neighbourhoods, schools, and workplaces safe from criminal activities.” said Insp. Charlene Humble of the London Police Service community mobilization and support branch.

A news release from the LPS says the service is proud to partner with government, community leaders and organizations as well as young people and businesses to help prevent crime throughout the community.

Officers and auxiliary members will be available at the following locations for residents to learn more about crime prevention and safety: