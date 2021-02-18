LONDON, ONT. -- A rifle, some ammo, a prohibited magazine clip and a machete were discovered during a traffic stop early Thursday morning by London police.

Police say it happened around 12:40 a.m. during a routine stop on Wellington Road.

The officer noticed the ammunition in the console of the car and found the other items.

The driver, a 20-year-old man from London was charged with several weapons offences.

He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.