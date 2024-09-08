London police searching for missing 16-year-old

LONDON
London

    The London Police Service is searching for a missing 16-year-old.

    Danil Poovan of London is described as a male with a dark complexion, about 6 feet 3 inches tall. He has straight black hair and a moustache.

    Police said Poovan was last seen in the area of Fanshawe Park Road West and Wonderland Road North on Friday. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black jogging pants with orange markings.

    He’s known to frequent Kitchener/Waterloo area.

    Police and his family are concerned for his welfare.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

