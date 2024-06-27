London police on the hunt for two suspects in break and enters in southeast London

LONDON
    Two break and enters in the south-east end of the city have London police on the hunt for two suspects.

    Around 6 a.m. on June 8, two men reportedly wearing ski masks were seen carrying weapons and going into a home, but took nothing.

    Before police could arrive on scene, the suspects fled the scene in a newer black pickup truck.

    On June 25 at 2 a.m., police responded to another incident after a resident found two men in their home, carrying weapons. Nothing was taken, and no injuries were reported.

    The two fled in a pickup truck.

    One suspect is described as a Black man around 40 years old, around 6’, seen wearing a ski mask, gloves, light brown zip-up jacket with a logo, black pants and shoes.

    The second suspect is described as a white man around 30 years old, approximately 5’11”, spotted wearing a ski mask, clear goggles, dark coloured sweater and black pants.

    Both incidents occurred in the 500 block of Millbank Drive, near Southdale Road. Police are hoping that someone that can help identify the two individuals will come forward.

