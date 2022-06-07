London police looking for stolen truck with dog inside

London police are looking for a stolen vehicle and the dog that was inside.

According to a release, a citizen’s vehicle was taken form a parking log in the area of Fanshawe Park Road West and Richmond Street around 4:30 p.m.

The stolen vehicle is described as a black, 2002 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, with distinct orange trim around the hood and grill — Ontario licence plates AP44762.

The dog is described as a 1.5-year-old Mastiff-Shepherd mix named "Jixx." He is described as 60 lbs with brown fur and a red collar.

If the vehicle is seen, police ask that you do not approach it and contact them immediately.