London police looking for stolen truck with dog inside

Police are looking for "Jixx" after the truck he was in was stolen on June 6, 2022. (Source: London Police Service) Police are looking for "Jixx" after the truck he was in was stolen on June 6, 2022. (Source: London Police Service)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver