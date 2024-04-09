London pilot takes to the skies during eclipse

A local pilot took to the skies during Monday’s eclipse.

London's Pete McLeod flies for red bull, taking off with his American counterpart Kevin Coleman during totality.

The two aerobatic pilots flew out of Sulphur Springs, Texas — performing in tight synchronization across the eclipse.

Red bull said the team only had about four minutes to get the shots, while flying at nearly 300 km/h.

