London, Ont.'s Jenna Tunks sets OFSAA novice girls discus record
Four of the six possible all-time OFSAA discus records now belong to the Tunks family, after youngest daughter Jenna broke the previous mark by nearly four metres Saturday.
Jenna follows her father Jason (former Olympian from London, Ont..) who set the senior boys record in 1995, older sister Julia who owns the Junior and senior girls records, and captured a second straight OFSAA Championship in discus Friday.
The younger Tunks sister is a double gold medalist after winning the novice shot put gold on Friday, but saved her best until the sixth and final attempt of the discus final to hit 47.30m; a mark that would have captured the silver in the senior division, only behind only her older sister.
