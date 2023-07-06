London, Ont. man still trying to find permanent spot for Conestoga hut
A London, Ont. man who’s been living in a Conestoga hut said he finally found a place to park his mobile shelter for the time being.
A vacant lot on Cheapside Street is where Gary Turner has decided to put down roots and hang his hat, at least for the time being.
“This is something that could have an aesthetic curb appeal in the neigbourhood,” he said of his living corners tucked away in the corner of a former retail property. “This is something, I could cover it in moss or ivy and it could look nice. Housing doesn’t have to look like an institutional box that you stick people in. It can be something pretty,” he said.
CTV News first introduced viewers to Turner last month.
He had been living in a Dundas Street parking lot for one year when he was told he could no longer stay. Eventually, he found the Cheapside Street location. He said it appeared to be abandoned, so he set up his Conestoga hut for himself, his pet dog, and pet cat.
“The whole layout of this property, there’s, you know, a water source in the back with a pond. There’s perfect space for community gardens. And it’s almost, like, set up with all those parking spots, perfect for huts,” he explained.
But there’s a wrinkle. According to the city of London, the property is scheduled for demolition.
Kevin Dickens, the deputy city manager of Social and Health Development, said encampments, whether on public of private property, are often unsafe.
“Those environments change all the time,” he explained. “If you’re along the river, and there’s a heavy rainfall, suddenly you’re in a floodplain and that’s not safe. If you’re on a private property in this situation and the building’s scheduled for demolition, that’s an active construction site. That’s no longer safe for that individual either.”
The Cheapside Street property is at the corner of Sterling Street. It’s a residential street with single family homes. Some residents CTV News spoke with are apprehensive about their new neighbour.
“I would rather he wouldn’t be there because I don’t want other people coming, you know,” said one neighbour.
“If he’s being respectful… I think what would bother me more would be if there was a lot of drug use coming this way,” said another neighbour. “That would scare me, with my grandkids.”
In the meantime, Turner said that on Thursday morning he spoke with the owner of the property, who he said granted him permission to stay until the building on the lot is torn down, which won’t be for at least a month.
Living rough, but he said no longer living outside the law.
“I was trying to bring it up to snuff and make it a little prettier so that, you know, my idea is, if I have to leave somewhere, leave it better than I showed up,” said Turner.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada condemns use of cluster munitions following U.S. decision to send weapon to Ukraine
The Government of Canada is hammering down on its stance against the use of cluster munitions following the U.S. decision to send the controversial weapon to Ukraine.
Bank of Canada expected to raise rates next week, despite rise in unemployment rate
The Canadian labour market is showing some signs of softening as the unemployment rate rises and wage growth slows, but with another solid job gain in June, forecasters are still expecting an interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada next week.
WestJet CEO pushes for shared air travel accountability during flight delay
WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech argued this week that air traffic controllers were to blame for a 2.5-hour flight delay on his own airline.
Video shows Britney Spears inadvertently hit herself in the face in encounter with Victor Wembanyama
No charges will be filed following a brief investigation of the altercation involving pop star Britney Spears, San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama and a member of the player's security team, Las Vegas police said Friday.
Look up! You may be able to see the northern lights in Canada Friday night
People across Canada may be able to see the aurora borealis, or northern lights, on Friday due to a passing solar storm. But this is bad news for Earth's magnetic field.
Airline industry seeing fewer delays and cancellations compared to last year, Alghabra says
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says the airline industry is seeing 'significant improvement' this summer compared to last when it comes to reducing the number of flight cancellations and delays, despite several disruptions in recent weeks.
U.S. trade envoy presses Canada on digital services tax, home shopping obligations
Canada, the United States and Mexico wrapped up a two-day status report on their shared continental trade agreement Friday as the deal that replaced NAFTA passed its three-year anniversary.
The U.S. will provide cluster bombs to Ukraine and defends the delivery of the controversial weapon
The Biden administration will provide cluster munitions to Ukraine, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Friday, vowing the U.S. will not leave Ukraine defenseless and asserting that Kyiv has promised to use the controversial bombs carefully.
Cold front to bring relief in Central Canada, but heat wave continues on coasts
A cold front passing through Ontario is expected to offer relief today after a multi-day heat wave, but the hot and humid weather is forecasted to linger over Quebec through the weekend.
Kitchener
-
End of London-Kitchener GO Train service bad news for Stratford, say local leaders
It’s nearly the end of the line for GO Train service between London and Kitchener.
-
Collisions involving transport trucks on the rise in Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are noticing an increase in collisions involving transport trucks, with 2022 recording the highest number in more than a decade.
-
How will the controversial Bill C-18 impact news consumption in Waterloo region?
Residents in Waterloo region are reacting to the controversy surrounding Bill C-18, and the fallout that followed, including news being blocked on some online platforms.
Windsor
-
Windsor police uncover outlaw motorcycle club; drugs and weapons investigation ongoing
Investigators confirmed to CTV News that one of three people arrested last month has ties to the “One Order Motorcycle Club”, which has chapters in London, Toronto and Halifax.
-
‘The issue has become so deep’: CMHC report shows Windsor rental market becoming increasingly unaffordable
New data shows that the rental market in Windsor is tightening further — leaving low and middle-income earners unable to afford a place to live in the region.
-
Suspect charged for allegedly abducting and stabbing woman
Windsor police say they arrested a suspect after a woman was allegedly stabbed and abducted.
Barrie
-
OPP officers rescue baby accidentally locked in car during extreme heat
Officers were called to rescue a baby locked in a car in Wasaga Beach during the heat wave earlier this week.
-
In case you needed this today: This CTV News super fan will pull at your heartstrings
CTV News Barrie super fan, Ethen Corrigan, has worked tirelessly to recreate the Barrie studio using his favourite video game, so we decided to surprise him for his efforts.
-
Man's attempt to steal running dump truck in Wasaga Beach construction site foiled
Provincial police arrested a man accused of trying to steal a running dump truck at a construction site in Wasaga Beach.
Northern Ontario
-
Fire destroys North Bay restaurant
A fire has destroyed Greco’s Pizza on Lakeshore Drive in North Bay. Firefighters on the scene said it looks like the restaurant building was totally destroyed – which was confirmed later in the morning.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for federal offender known to frequent Barrie, Parry Sound and Quebec
A federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his statutory release could be in Barrie, Parry Sound or Quebec, and police warn he may be armed.
-
Hwy. 144 between Cartier, Gogama remains closed
Highway 144 remains closed as of 5 p.m. Friday following a morning collision.
Ottawa
-
The next chapter: CTV News Ottawa's Leanne Cusack and Joel Haslam sign off
Legendary broadcasters Leanne Cusack and Joel Haslam signed off from CTV News Ottawa for the last time Friday.
-
Apparent microburst damages Eganville, Ont. campsite
An apparent microburst did significant damage to a campsite in Eganville Thursday night.
-
Process to remove crashed military helicopter from Ottawa River a complex undertaking
The CH-147F Chinook helicopter that crashed into the Ottawa River last month, killing two pilots and injuring two other airmen, remains at the bottom of the river.
Toronto
-
Woman dead after daytime shooting in Toronto
Toronto police say they do not believe a woman killed in a daylight shooting in Leslieville on Friday was involved in the altercation that led to the gunfire.
-
NEW DETAILS
NEW DETAILS | Video shows verbal altercation before violent TTC stabbing
Video of a violent stabbing on a TTC train on Thursday shows that there was a verbal altercation that turned physical in the moments leading up to the incident.
-
Why the Toronto Zoo wants you to stop showing its gorillas videos from your phones
The Toronto Zoo is advising its visitors to avoid showing videos and photos on their cellphones to its gorillas as they distract the apes.
Montreal
-
'I'm with Elon': Georges St-Pierre backs Musk in cage fight with Zuckerberg, but hopes billionaire brawl won't happen
UFC legend Georges St-Pierre says he hopes the proposed cage match between tech billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg doesn't end up happening, but if it does, the Quebec-born fighter is putting his money on the Twitter owner.
-
Woman, 22, in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in Pierrefonds-Roxboro
A 22-year-old woman is fighting for her life in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough, Montreal police said Friday.
-
At least 1 person seriously injured after car sandwiched between 2 heavy trucks on Que. highway
At least one person was seriously injured when a car became wedged between two heavy trucks on Highway 40 near Trois-Rivieres, in the Mauricie region, on Friday.
Atlantic
-
Heat warnings in effect across the Maritimes to kick off the weekend
Heat warnings extend across parts of all three Maritime provinces Friday. Environment Canada says the very warm and humid weather could possibly last into Saturday for some areas.
-
In aftermath of sinking, crew member's widow says Transport Canada reform falls short
Transport Canada will tighten inspections of fishing vessels in the aftermath of a deadly Nova Scotia sinking in 2020, but the widow of a lost crew member says the reform doesn't go far enough to prevent future tragedies.
-
Ferry disruptions hurting P.E.I. businesses after years of COVID-19 closures
The Tourism Industry Association of Prince Edward Island says the sporadic ferry service this year between the province and Nova Scotia has been challenging for local businesses.
Winnipeg
-
Brady Road landfill closed until further notice: City
The City of Winnipeg has closed the Brady Road landfill until further notice.
-
Man charged with child pornography offences was teacher in Winnipeg, police say
Winnipeg police say a man charged with child pornography offences was working as a teacher in multiple school divisions in Winnipeg and Manitoba for more than a decade.
-
'He was our rock': Manitoba man killed after tree fell on tent remembered for his love of family
A Manitoba man who was killed when a tree fell on his tent during a camping trip is being remembered as an amazing, fun loving man, who valued his family and was someone who could always be relied on.
Calgary
-
'Energy, energy, energy': Smith pushes for emissions discussion in Trudeau one-on-one
Alberta's Premier asked the Prime Minister to lessen federal emissions targets on Friday, saying they'd cripple the province's largest industry.
-
Yahoo! 2023 Calgary Stampede Parade takes over the downtown core
Calgarians have lined the streets in the downtown core to take in all the music, floats and fun of the 2023 Calgary Stampede Parade.
-
Calgary cocktail lounge featured on Amazing Race Canada
There was plenty of Calgary and Alberta content on the season-opening episode of The Amazing Race Canada earlier this week.
Edmonton
-
'Energy, energy, energy': Smith pushes for emissions discussion in Trudeau one-on-one
Alberta's Premier asked the Prime Minister to lessen federal emissions targets on Friday, saying they'd cripple the province's largest industry.
-
Edmonton gun violence numbers in June up 133% from 2022: police
The Edmonton Police Service said there were 133 per cent more shootings in Edmonton in June 2023 than June 2022.
-
Child hit by SUV in north Edmonton
A child suffered minor injuries after being hit by an SUV in north Edmonton on Friday.
Vancouver
-
'They don't care that you're a kid': Teen shares how drug dealers market substances as 'safe supply'
Cassidy knows of at least three teenage girls who have lost their lives to a drug overdose in just over the past year. The 16-year-old said she turned to drugs to help with her anxiety.
-
Bear that led officers through New Westminster neighbourhood Thursday had to be killed, BCCOS says
A black bear tranquilized in a residential neighbourhood in New Westminster Thursday afternoon has been killed, according to the BC Conservation Officer Service.
-
13 charges laid against former Surrey RCMP officer
A former Surrey RCMP probationary constable is facing drug trafficking, theft and conspiracy charges after a "complex anti-corruption investigation," police say.